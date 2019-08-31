Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Scge Management LP Raised Stake; Summit Securities Group Has Increased Holding in Home Depot (Put) (HD) as Valuation Rose

Scge Management Lp increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 125.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scge Management Lp bought 250,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 449,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.40M, up from 198,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scge Management Lp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $141.13. About 564,328 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Put) (HD) by 108.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 26 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 50 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 24 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $227.91. About 3.52 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 46,266 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 503 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CZR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gladius Mgmt LP holds 11,504 shares. 6,638 are held by Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc. Tortoise Invest Lc accumulated 4,843 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mngmt Inc invested 1.57% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Auxier Asset Management holds 27,526 shares or 1.09% of its portfolio. Magellan Asset invested in 285 shares. Westover Advsr invested 1.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 4.55M are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs Inc. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has invested 0.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Natl Pension Service reported 1.15 million shares stake. The Texas-based First Dallas Securities Incorporated has invested 0.88% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested in 0.01% or 7,986 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 0.08% or 3,257 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hamel Associates Inc holds 3,241 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 21,300 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Axa stated it has 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). State Street accumulated 906,670 shares. Numerixs Technologies holds 4,800 shares. Blair William & Il reported 20,188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 3,109 shares. Assetmark stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Macroview Inv Ltd Liability reported 34 shares. Tower Research Ltd Llc (Trc) has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Meeder Asset Management has 1,096 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank has 125,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has 0.05% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 200,000 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

