Ringcentral (RNG) Holder Lmr Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; George Kaiser Family Foundation Has Increased Voxx International (VOXX) Position

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 27.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The institutional investor held 19,820 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.28M, down from 27,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $133.56. About 605,081 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center

George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Voxx International Corp (VOXX) by 30.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought 83,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.87% . The institutional investor held 354,740 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 271,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation who had been investing in Voxx International Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 19,668 shares traded. VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) has declined 11.51% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.51% the S&P500. Some Historical VOXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ VOXX International Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VOXX); 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat Infotainment System; 18/04/2018 – VOXX Automotive Taps Cinemo for EVO Rear-Seat lnfotainment System; 14/05/2018 – VOXX 4Q EPS 51C; 04/04/2018 – EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure Iris-Based Biometric; 14/05/2018 – VOXX International 4Q EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Voxx; 04/04/2018 EyeLock Sets Sights on Healthcare Space Offering Completely Touchless & Highly Secure lris-Based Biometric

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold VOXX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 11.97 million shares or 3.63% less from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 257,391 were reported by Ancora Advsr Llc. Susquehanna International Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Gp One Trading Limited Partnership holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.1% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 71,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 502,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 25 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Products Prns Lc holds 12,834 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0% or 471,262 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). George Kaiser Family Foundation invested 0.51% in VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX). Huntington State Bank reported 1 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Corp holds 21,336 shares. Zpr holds 20,647 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited accumulated 0% or 12,349 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $23,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Limited Liability Com De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 19,660 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 359 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md accumulated 23,565 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,649 shares. D E Shaw Company invested in 504,893 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Federated Inc Pa reported 94,477 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 76,918 shares stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.81 million shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Company holds 0% or 19,382 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co has 2,570 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa reported 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). American Natl Registered Advisor invested in 7,106 shares. Atika Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 70,000 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Bridges Management reported 0.01% stake.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 635,534 shares to 3.69M shares, valued at $43.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,446 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,918 shares, and has risen its stake in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT).