Ringcentral (RNG) Holder G2 Investment Partners Management Upped Position; Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Stake by $1.19 Million

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 2736.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 136,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 141,833 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.29M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $141.5. About 722,164 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG)

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 27,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 62,830 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 35,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 388,025 shares traded or 19.12% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 15,922 shares to 45,109 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 9,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,651 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,290 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. 605,809 are held by Private Grp Inc. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 112,806 shares. Franklin Resources Incorporated accumulated 4,870 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 117,976 shares. James Inv Research has invested 0.06% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Eaton Vance Management reported 49,478 shares. Carroll Assocs invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Panagora Asset reported 5,061 shares stake. Gam Holding Ag holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 256,578 shares. 22,703 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough Com. 31,899 were accumulated by Asset Management One Company. Captrust Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 2,409 shares stake.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $324.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 36,429 shares to 76,829 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 312,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,100 shares, and cut its stake in Talend S A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prtnrs Llc holds 0.1% or 5,703 shares in its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 96,247 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt LP has invested 0.16% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Axa has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 8,909 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,494 shares. 12 West Mgmt Lp holds 490,000 shares. 23,600 were accumulated by Eulav Asset. Parkside Fin Fincl Bank And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 193 shares. Fmr Ltd accumulated 7.69 million shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Co reported 0.36% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). M&T Bank stated it has 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Jefferies Group Ltd owns 69,863 shares. Virtu Lc reported 7,259 shares.