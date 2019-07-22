RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Since RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 108 13.68 N/A -0.37 0.00 Zix Corporation 8 6.15 N/A 0.09 105.91

Table 1 demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and Zix Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RingCentral Inc. and Zix Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5% Zix Corporation 0.00% 9.2% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral Inc.’s current beta is 0.98 and it happens to be 2.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Zix Corporation has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

RingCentral Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zix Corporation are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. RingCentral Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zix Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RingCentral Inc. and Zix Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Zix Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus target price of RingCentral Inc. is $119.86, with potential downside of -0.95%. On the other hand, Zix Corporation’s potential upside is 14.01% and its consensus target price is $10.5. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zix Corporation is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and Zix Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.7%. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.3% of Zix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52% Zix Corporation -10.56% 23.77% 12.97% 39.73% 76.85% 62.65%

For the past year RingCentral Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zix Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Zix Corporation beats RingCentral Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) security solutions to the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies. It also provides ZixDirectory, an email encryption community to share identities; Best Method of Delivery, a patented solution designed to deliver email based on the senderÂ’s and recipientÂ’s communications environment and preferences; and ZixGateway, which automatically encrypts and decrypts messages with sensitive content. In addition, the company offers ZixQuarantine, an email-specific data loss prevention solution that reduces deployment time; and ZixOne, a mobile email app, which provides access to corporate email while never allowing that data to be persistently stored on the device where it is vulnerable to loss or theft. Zix Corporation sells its email encryption, DLP, and ZixOne services through a direct sales force, and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.