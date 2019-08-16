RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 114 14.82 N/A -0.37 0.00 Workiva Inc. 53 8.57 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.77 beta indicates that RingCentral Inc. is 23.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Workiva Inc.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RingCentral Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Workiva Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. RingCentral Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Workiva Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RingCentral Inc. and Workiva Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

RingCentral Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.89% and an $131 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Workiva Inc. is $44.33, which is potential -11.45% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that RingCentral Inc. looks more robust than Workiva Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.2% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.9% of Workiva Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year RingCentral Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Workiva Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Workiva Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.