RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

We are comparing RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 107 13.94 N/A -0.37 0.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 3.33 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates RingCentral Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -72.6% -27.6%

Risk & Volatility

RingCentral Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Smith Micro Software Inc.’s beta is 0.39 which is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for RingCentral Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc.’s consensus target price is $119.86, while its potential downside is -2.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 9.6%. RingCentral Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52% Smith Micro Software Inc. -2.41% 5.19% 63.64% 52.11% 83.05% 80%

For the past year RingCentral Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.