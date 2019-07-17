RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 108 13.99 N/A -0.37 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.54 N/A 0.49 67.35

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of RingCentral Inc. and QAD Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for RingCentral Inc. and QAD Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$119.86 is RingCentral Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -3.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and QAD Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 11.32%. RingCentral Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52% QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.