RingCentral Inc. (RNG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)

As Application Software companies, RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 120 13.91 N/A -0.37 0.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights RingCentral Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0.00% 24.5% -3%

Liquidity

RingCentral Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. On the competitive side is, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

RingCentral Inc. and Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 2.34% and an $133.67 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares and 0.2% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares. 1.4% are RingCentral Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.03% of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Pintec Technology Holdings Limited 25% 20.69% -40.4% -64.9% 0% -63.24%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance while Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has -63.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Pintec Technology Holdings Limited.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.