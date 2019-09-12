RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Reaches $128.21 After 5.00% Up Move; JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (JARLF) Shorts Down By 7.59%

JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:JARLF) had a decrease of 7.59% in short interest. JARLF’s SI was 236,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.59% from 255,500 shares previously. With 1,700 avg volume, 139 days are for JARDINE MATHESON HLDGS LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:JARLF)’s short sellers to cover JARLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 1,019 shares traded. Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JARLF) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.30% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 627,098 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q REV. $150.3M, EST. $145.4M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation; 16/03/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $66; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – RingCentral Recognized as a Best Place to Work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Denver Region; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office LocationsThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $10.64 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $134.62 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RNG worth $531.90 million more.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral has $17500 highest and $105 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 4.26% above currents $128.21 stock price. RingCentral had 8 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 30.

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Parametric Port Assocs Lc, Washington-based fund reported 135,938 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 318,500 shares. 112,892 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 15,473 shares. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division accumulated 72,841 shares. Century holds 0.05% or 403,707 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Pennsylvania-based Ajo L P has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Polar Limited Liability Partnership invested in 292,915 shares. Sei Invs Com holds 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) or 12,554 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 2,727 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 5,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 4,757 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.99% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.64 billion. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited operates in the engineering and construction, transport services, insurance broking, property investment and development, retailing, restaurants, luxury hotels, motor vehicles and related activities, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, and agribusiness fields in Greater China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $48.04 billion. It provides construction; cargo and ground handling, freighter ramp handling, documentation handling, and crew transportation; engineering, sourcing, and contracting services; and IT services and products, as well as invests in residential properties, and operates and manages air cargo terminals. It has a 6.76 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Pizza Hut and KFC restaurants; and provides pizza delivery services, as well as designs, engineers, installs, maintains, and modernizes lifts, escalators, and moving walkways.