RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Contrasting side by side

Both RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 112 14.75 N/A -0.37 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 4.10 N/A -3.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. are 3.1 and 3.1. Competitively, Veritone Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

RingCentral Inc.’s average price target is $131, while its potential downside is -6.62%. Competitively Veritone Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 42.65%. Based on the data shown earlier, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than RingCentral Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 26.4% of Veritone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has weaker performance than Veritone Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.