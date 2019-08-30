RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) Contrasting side by side

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 118 14.89 N/A -0.37 0.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 3 5.46 N/A -3.82 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of RingCentral Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Riot Blockchain Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.77 beta. Riot Blockchain Inc.’s 3.44 beta is the reason why it is 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Riot Blockchain Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RingCentral Inc. and Riot Blockchain Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Riot Blockchain Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc.’s downside potential is -6.16% at a $132.43 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares and 16.2% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares. 1.4% are RingCentral Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 5.75% of Riot Blockchain Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Riot Blockchain Inc. 11.68% -18.82% -53.29% 19.57% -71.13% 45.7%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has stronger performance than Riot Blockchain Inc.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats Riot Blockchain Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

