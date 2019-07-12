RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Comparison side by side

Both RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 106 13.88 N/A -0.37 0.00 Mimecast Limited 45 9.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RingCentral Inc. and Mimecast Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has RingCentral Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -7% -2.5% Mimecast Limited 0.00% -8.7% -2.6%

Volatility and Risk

RingCentral Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. Mimecast Limited’s 1.09 beta is the reason why it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. are 3.5 and 3.5. Competitively, Mimecast Limited has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mimecast Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given RingCentral Inc. and Mimecast Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Mimecast Limited 0 0 3 3.00

RingCentral Inc.’s consensus target price is $119.86, while its potential downside is -2.05%. Competitively the consensus target price of Mimecast Limited is $58, which is potential 20.28% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Mimecast Limited seems more appealing than RingCentral Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and Mimecast Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 68.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.7% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Mimecast Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 0.92% 12.12% 15.55% 42.38% 59.28% 44.52% Mimecast Limited -9.02% -6.37% -5.92% 31.06% 14.76% 39.4%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. was more bullish than Mimecast Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Mimecast Limited.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.