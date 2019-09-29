RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RingCentral Inc. has 1.4% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have RingCentral Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 52,324,892.64% -9.60% -3.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting RingCentral Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 70.67M 135 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for RingCentral Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.11 1.77 2.71 2.59

RingCentral Inc. presently has an average target price of $141.6, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. The peers have a potential upside of 72.43%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that RingCentral Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RingCentral Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RingCentral Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.77 shows that RingCentral Inc. is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, RingCentral Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.19 which is 18.59% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

RingCentral Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors RingCentral Inc.’s competitors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.