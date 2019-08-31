RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Contrasting side by side

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 118 14.89 N/A -0.37 0.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 54 2.73 N/A 0.07 688.48

Table 1 highlights RingCentral Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides RingCentral Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

RingCentral Inc. has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Commvault Systems Inc. has a 1.15 beta and it is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RingCentral Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RingCentral Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RingCentral Inc. has a -6.16% downside potential and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RingCentral Inc. and Commvault Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 8.3% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% Commvault Systems Inc. -10.5% -8.79% -13.61% -30.81% -27.99% -23.1%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has 72.22% stronger performance while Commvault Systems Inc. has -23.1% weaker performance.

Summary

RingCentral Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Commvault Systems Inc.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.