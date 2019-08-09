RingCentral Inc. (RNG) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Comparison side by side

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RingCentral Inc. 113 15.15 N/A -0.37 0.00 ANSYS Inc. 188 13.62 N/A 4.90 41.50

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for RingCentral Inc. and ANSYS Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) and ANSYS Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4% ANSYS Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 13.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.77 beta means RingCentral Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ANSYS Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of RingCentral Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, ANSYS Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. RingCentral Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ANSYS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for RingCentral Inc. and ANSYS Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 ANSYS Inc. 1 1 4 2.67

RingCentral Inc.’s downside potential is -6.29% at a $131 consensus target price. Competitively ANSYS Inc. has an average target price of $199.29, with potential downside of -5.70%. The information presented earlier suggests that ANSYS Inc. looks more robust than RingCentral Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RingCentral Inc. and ANSYS Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.9%. About 1.4% of RingCentral Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are ANSYS Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22% ANSYS Inc. -5.5% -2.4% 5.51% 24.62% 20.55% 42.1%

For the past year RingCentral Inc. has stronger performance than ANSYS Inc.

Summary

ANSYS Inc. beats RingCentral Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services used by engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, industrial equipment, electronics, biomedical, energy, materials and chemical processing, and semiconductors industries and academia worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the companyÂ’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS Engineering Knowledge Manager, a solution for simulation-based process and data management challenges; and high-performance computing product suite that delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. It also offers geometry handling solutions; meshing technology that transforms a physical model into a mathematical model; structural analysis product suite for product design and optimization; explicit dynamics product suite that simulates events; and composite analysis and optimization technology, as well as customization services. In addition, the company provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; electronics product suite that provides field simulation software for designing electronic and electromechanical products; and power analysis and optimization software suite. Further, it offers system simulation capability, a collaborative environment; ANSYS multiphysics software that enables to simulate interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; AIM, a single-window application integrating structural fluids and electromagnetics simulation; SCADE, a solution for embedded software simulation and code production; 3-D direct modeling technology providing a CAD-neutral environment; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.