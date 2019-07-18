RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) Analysts See $-0.16 EPS; CARE.COM (CRCM) Shorts Down By 11.9%

Analysts expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report $-0.16 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.15 EPS change or 1,500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, RingCentral, Inc.’s analysts see 1,500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.44. About 119,784 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 16/05/2018 – RingCentral Announces Certified Partners Program With Leading SD-WAN Vendors; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees FY18 Rev $638M-$647M; 19/04/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

CARE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRCM) had a decrease of 11.9% in short interest. CRCM’s SI was 878,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.9% from 996,700 shares previously. With 192,800 avg volume, 5 days are for CARE.COM Inc (NYSE:CRCM)’s short sellers to cover CRCM’s short positions. The SI to CARE.COM Inc’s float is 3.63%. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.82. About 313,090 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 13C; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Care.com, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Impact Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.78% or 89,578 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies L P invested in 1,200 shares. Pnc Serv Group Incorporated holds 188,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 749 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability accumulated 12,500 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn accumulated 1,627 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 6,301 shares. Fifth Third National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 115 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 33,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 4,145 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 19,907 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 35,087 shares. First Quadrant L P Ca holds 24,143 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 1.85M shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity. 30,000 shares valued at $711,189 were sold by Marcelo Sheila Lirio on Monday, February 11.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $351.40 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.01 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.12 billion. The company??s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office.

Among 5 analysts covering RingCentral (NYSE:RNG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RingCentral had 10 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Rosenblatt. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Deutsche Bank maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. Jefferies maintained RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) rating on Thursday, February 21. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $121 target.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $206,884 activity. Michelle McKenna also sold $206,884 worth of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RingCentral, Inc. shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Llc reported 21,841 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sun Life Fincl Inc reported 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co has 123,673 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 3,600 shares. Granite Point Capital Mgmt L P reported 8,525 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P invested 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Parametric Port Assocs Limited stated it has 141,559 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 17,235 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated accumulated 0% or 304 shares. 96,247 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0% or 9,279 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.05% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). The New York-based Renaissance Ltd has invested 0.04% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

