Ringcentral Class A (RNG) Holding Has Boosted by Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc; Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Raised Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding by $1.95 Million; Shares Declined

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.74. About 401,163 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands Commercial Leadership Team with the Appointment of Manuela Maronati as General Manager, Europe; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics: Cash, Cash Equivalents and Short-Term Investments $407.3 Million as of March 31; 09/04/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc Class A (RNG) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 9,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,858 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32B, up from 57,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $118.15. About 368,833 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Rev $150M; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 15/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,689 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company holds 89,778 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manchester Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 1,412 shares. Northern holds 0.01% or 525,571 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 64,225 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 43,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 477,551 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 9,115 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd has invested 0.08% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 1.75M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 25,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,000 shares, and cut its stake in Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (NYSE:WRE).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 6 selling transactions for $1.88 million activity. Ciechanover Isaac E. sold $273,433 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) on Wednesday, January 23. Shares for $57,020 were sold by Newell Joe. The insider DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 663,900 shares. New York-based Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Bb&T Lc holds 2,701 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 2,152 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. 96,247 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc reported 4,300 shares. Charles Schwab Investment owns 412,270 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp owns 15,524 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Com holds 19,902 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Art Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 10,701 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Company has invested 0.66% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.02% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 29,513 shares. 94,394 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Ameriprise Fincl reported 118,826 shares.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 488,445 shares to 4.71M shares, valued at $621.53B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 8,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,673 shares, and cut its stake in Arch Coal Inc A.

