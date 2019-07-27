Ringcentral Cl.A (RNG) Holder Exane Derivatives Cut Holding by $599.56 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Pra Group (PRAA) Shares Declined, Holder Turtle Creek Asset Management Upped Stake

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Ringcentral Cl.A (RNG) by 99.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 5,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 9 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 5,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Ringcentral Cl.A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.57% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $127.39. About 768,872 shares traded or 3.46% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 59.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Adj EPS 14c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: RingCentral Adds MicroCorp To Program Roster In Bid To Capitalize On Channel Momentum; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Investor Day and Upcoming Conference Participation

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pra Group Inc (PRAA) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc bought 120,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.29M, up from 3.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pra Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 211,942 shares traded or 8.08% up from the average. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PRAA News: 26/04/2018 – PRA warns insurers over lending standards of equity release mortgages; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA, PRA Won’t Take Enforcement Action Against Barclays Bank PLC; 11/05/2018 – BARCLAYS – BARCLAYS BANK , BARCLAYS BANK UK AGREED TO BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA, PRA ON SOME ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 01/05/2018 – Aviva Has Received Regulatory Approval for Buy-Back From the PRA; 19/04/2018 – WOODS: PRA HAS RECEIVED APPX 29 BREXIT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS; 11/05/2018 – FCA, PRA: Mr Staley Made Serious Errors of Judgement; 20/04/2018 – BARCLAYS – FCA,PRA PROPOSED THAT BARCLAYS BANK PLC, BARCLAYS BANK UK PLC WILL BE SUBJECT TO REQUIREMENTS TO REPORT TO FCA,PRA ON CERTAIN ASPECTS OF WHISTLEBLOWING PROGRAMMES; 09/05/2018 – PRA GROUP 1Q REV. $223.2M, EST. $208.5M; 20/04/2018 – Barclays PLC: FCA and PRA Conclude Investigations Into CEO Over Whistleblower; 08/03/2018 PRA Group Trading Activity Surges to Almost 14 Times Average

Analysts await RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 1,500.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by RingCentral, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,500.00% negative EPS growth.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 8,214 shares to 8,664 shares, valued at $901.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deutsche Bank (Put) (NYSE:DB) by 8,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Orthofix Medical.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 88.22 million shares or 40.01% more from 63.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments invested in 0.01% or 17,313 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 23,600 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,864 shares. 1.84M were accumulated by Alkeon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 141,908 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Advisory Rech Incorporated owns 0.06% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 29,319 shares. Asset owns 2,259 shares. Cibc World Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 13,886 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Inc has 0.1% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 218,277 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance reported 1,974 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 2,219 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 0.13% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) for 53,300 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 300,407 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0% or 29 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee LP accumulated 27,000 shares. Victory accumulated 9,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Smithfield Trust Company has invested 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). 200 are held by Pathstone Family Office Llc. Massachusetts-based American Research And Mngmt Company has invested 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Aqr Management Llc holds 0% or 18,360 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, S&T Commercial Bank Pa has 1.71% invested in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 1,471 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt reported 600 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 30,760 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) or 30,286 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0% or 3,720 shares.

