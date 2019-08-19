Ring Energy (REI) Stock Value Declined While Cannell Capital Has Decreased by $9.53 Million Its Position; Gold Fields LTD (GFI) Shareholder Donald Smith & Company Has Boosted Position

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 1.28M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 32.20 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, up from 30.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 7.90M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 28/03/2018 – Gold Fields Publishes 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS SAYS EXPLORATION KEY TO GROWTH;M&A `BASICALLY DONE’; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Limited: March 2018 Operating Update; 23/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS PUTS AUDIT WORK FROM 2018 ONWARDS OUT FOR TENDER; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 2.23 million shares traded or 133.24% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy On Track to Drill 60 New Horizontal Wells This Year; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI)

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in I D Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) by 367,073 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 24,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE).

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alamos Gold by 678,876 shares to 829,711 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 16,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,270 shares, and cut its stake in Celestica (NYSE:CLS).

