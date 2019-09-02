Ring Energy (REI) Stake Has Increased by Daruma Capital Management Llc; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Has Cut Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $12.33 Million; Market Value Rose

Daruma Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 12.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daruma Capital Management Llc bought 361,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The hedge fund held 3.36M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.71 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daruma Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.00M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.09M shares traded or 106.94% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 109,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 324,400 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.87 million, down from 433,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.73. About 2.75 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 21.94 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.