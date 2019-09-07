Ring Energy Inc. (REI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

This is a contrast between Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.65 N/A 0.23 10.89 SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.57 N/A 0.74 9.08

Table 1 demonstrates Ring Energy Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Energy Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Ring Energy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than SandRidge Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ring Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4. Competitively, SandRidge Energy Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares and 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares. Ring Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of SandRidge Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Summary

SandRidge Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ring Energy Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.