Ring Energy Inc. (REI) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Comparison side by side

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies, Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) and SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.84 N/A 0.23 10.89 SandRidge Energy Inc. 7 0.63 N/A 0.74 9.08

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ring Energy Inc. and SandRidge Energy Inc. SandRidge Energy Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ring Energy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Ring Energy Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3% SandRidge Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 2.6%

Liquidity

Ring Energy Inc.'s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SandRidge Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares and 79.4% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares. Ring Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.5%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77% SandRidge Energy Inc. 2.12% -2.17% -18.48% -18.97% -58.97% -11.3%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc. was more bearish than SandRidge Energy Inc.

Summary

SandRidge Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Ring Energy Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

SandRidge Energy, Inc., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and Rockies regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 2,310.0 net producing wells; approximately 950,000 net total acres under lease; 1 drilling rig in the Mid-Continent; and a total estimated proved reserves of 163.9 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.