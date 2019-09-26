Ring Energy Inc. (REI) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Contrasting side by side

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. 4 0.83 N/A 0.23 10.89 Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 10 0.10 N/A 4.64 1.40

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Ring Energy Inc. and Mammoth Energy Services Inc. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Ring Energy Inc. is presently more expensive than Mammoth Energy Services Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 29.3% 19.2%

Liquidity

Ring Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. On the competitive side is, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.4 Quick Ratio. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ring Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.2% of Ring Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.8% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.5% of Ring Energy Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Mammoth Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.04% -27.3% -51.49% -59.03% -80.13% -51.77% Mammoth Energy Services Inc. 2.86% -12.67% -56.1% -72.14% -82.13% -63.96%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Mammoth Energy Services Inc.

Summary

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. beats Ring Energy Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. operates as an integrated oilfield service company. The company operates in five segments: Pressure Pumping Services; Well Services; Natural Sand Proppant; Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; and Other Energy Services. Its Pressure Pumping Services segment provides high-pressure hydraulic fracturing services to enhance the production of oil and natural gas from formations having low permeability. The companyÂ’s Well Services segment offers flowback services, including production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing, and torque services; coiled tubing services; and pressure control services, such as nitrogen and fluid pumping services, as well as rents a range of oilfield related equipment used in flowback and hydraulic fracturing services. Its Natural Sand Proppant segment produces, distributes, and sells proppant for hydraulic fracturing. The companyÂ’s Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services segment provides drilling rigs and crews for operators, as well as rental equipment comprising mud motors and operational tools for vertical and horizontal drilling. Its Other Energy Services segment offers housing, kitchen and dining, and recreational service facilities for oilfield workers located in remote areas away from readily available lodging. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. serves companies engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional sands, and shale oil and natural gas reserves. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.