Ring Energy Inc. (REI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) is a company in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.4% of Ring Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.05% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ring Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.64% of all Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ring Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.10% 2.30% Industry Average 70.11% 26.75% 11.16%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ring Energy Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. N/A 5 20.71 Industry Average 561.54M 800.92M 15.21

Ring Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Ring Energy Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Ring Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.75 1.83 2.50 2.53

As a group, Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration companies have a potential upside of 20.89%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ring Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.48% -13.22% -22.59% -39.4% -70.28% -8.27% Industry Average 3.98% 4.67% 7.15% 25.34% 7.85% 25.43%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Ring Energy Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Ring Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Ring Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.87 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Ring Energy Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ring Energy Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.36 shows that Ring Energy Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Ring Energy Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.86 which is 86.39% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ring Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Ring Energy Inc.’s competitors beat Ring Energy Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.