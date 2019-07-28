Ring Energy Inc. (REI) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) Comparison side by side

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) and Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ring Energy Inc. 5 1.30 N/A 0.23 20.71 Concho Resources Inc. 109 4.83 N/A 2.85 39.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Ring Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc. Concho Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ring Energy Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ring Energy Inc. is currently more affordable than Concho Resources Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ring Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ring Energy Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.3% Concho Resources Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8%

Volatility & Risk

Ring Energy Inc. is 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.36. Concho Resources Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

Ring Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concho Resources Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Concho Resources Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ring Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ring Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ring Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concho Resources Inc. 0 1 11 2.92

Concho Resources Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $150.45 average target price and a 54.90% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ring Energy Inc. and Concho Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.4% and 96.6% respectively. 5.5% are Ring Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Concho Resources Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ring Energy Inc. -5.48% -13.22% -22.59% -39.4% -70.28% -8.27% Concho Resources Inc. 2.83% -1.87% -5.21% -17.02% -24.76% 10.21%

For the past year Ring Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Concho Resources Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Concho Resources Inc. beats Ring Energy Inc. on 12 of the 11 factors.

Ring Energy, Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas. It primarily sells its oil and natural gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. The company was formerly known as Transglobal Mining Corp. and changed its name to Ring Energy, Inc. in March 2008. Ring Energy, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Concho Resources Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The companyÂ’s principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were 720.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Concho Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.