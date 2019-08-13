Ring Energy, Inc. (REI) Analysts See $0.13 EPS; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Position By $648,210

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) stake by 3.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 19,065 shares as Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)’s stock declined 0.14%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 458,436 shares with $15.84M value, down from 477,501 last quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc now has $4.75B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 398,294 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co increased Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) stake by 4,940 shares to 78,744 valued at $8.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishare Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) stake by 162,788 shares and now owns 306,567 shares. Ishares S&P 500 Index Fund (IVV) was raised too.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

