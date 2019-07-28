Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.27 N/A -1.28 0.00 Workiva Inc. 51 10.73 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rimini Street Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% Workiva Inc. 0.00% 534.9% -22%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Workiva Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Workiva Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Rimini Street Inc. and Workiva Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Workiva Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Workiva Inc. has an average target price of $44.33, with potential downside of -26.68%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.9% of Workiva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are Workiva Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% Workiva Inc. 3.01% 3.94% 24.11% 40.13% 104.73% 50.6%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while Workiva Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Workiva Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.