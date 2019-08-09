Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.21 N/A -1.26 0.00 UP Fintech Holding Limited 9 16.52 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rimini Street Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% UP Fintech Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. Its rival UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rimini Street Inc. and UP Fintech Holding Limited are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 2.6% respectively. Rimini Street Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, UP Fintech Holding Limited has 1.45% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats on 5 of the 7 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.