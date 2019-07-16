Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.31 N/A -1.28 0.00 QAD Inc. 32 2.55 N/A 0.49 67.35

Table 1 highlights Rimini Street Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.32% of QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 76.61% of QAD Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% QAD Inc. -2.14% 7.14% 9.09% -24.23% 7.07% 11.83%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance while QAD Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.