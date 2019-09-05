Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.18 N/A -1.26 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 16 5.98 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 highlights Rimini Street Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Rimini Street Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Pivotal Software Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Pivotal Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Rimini Street Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Pivotal Software Inc.’s average price target is $21.33, while its potential upside is 42.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rimini Street Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.8% and 79.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has stronger performance than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

Pivotal Software Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.