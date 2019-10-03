Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 0.49 15.61M -1.26 0.00 Intuit Inc. 274 2.47 250.79M 6.25 44.40

Table 1 highlights Rimini Street Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 331,302,926.76% 30.4% -69.7% Intuit Inc. 91,562,614.09% 53% 29.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Intuit Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Intuit Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Rimini Street Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 4 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Intuit Inc. is $292.63, which is potential 12.36% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares and 91.2% of Intuit Inc. shares. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of Intuit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance while Intuit Inc. has 40.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Intuit Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.