Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN)

Both Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Finjan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.32 N/A -1.28 0.00 Finjan Holdings Inc. 3 3.52 N/A 0.60 4.65

In table 1 we can see Rimini Street Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rimini Street Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% Finjan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Finjan Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Rimini Street Inc. and Finjan Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 42.2% and 65.5% respectively. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Finjan Holdings Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% Finjan Holdings Inc. -9.35% -6.33% -9.94% -27.39% -4.42% 11.95%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while Finjan Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Finjan Holdings Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Finjan Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats. Its patented technologies are used in specific cybersecurity technology areas, including endpoint/cloud software, Web gateway/Internet infrastructure, networking equipment markets, and mobile security. The companyÂ’s technology scans and repels the latest and unknown threats to network, Web, and endpoint devices on a real-time basis. It also provides investments in cybersecurity technologies and intellectual property; offers cyber risk and cyber security advisory services; and develops mobile security applications. Finjan Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in East Palo Alto, California.