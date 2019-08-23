Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00 ePlus inc. 82 0.80 N/A 4.66 16.29

Table 1 highlights Rimini Street Inc. and ePlus inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rimini Street Inc. and ePlus inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1%

Liquidity

Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, ePlus inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ePlus inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of ePlus inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares. Comparatively, ePlus inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance while ePlus inc. has 6.65% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ePlus inc. beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.