Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Comparing side by side

Both Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.31 N/A -1.28 0.00 SilverSun Technologies Inc. 3 0.29 N/A 0.06 41.88

Demonstrates Rimini Street Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rimini Street Inc. and SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% SilverSun Technologies Inc. 0.00% 6% 2.3%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. Its rival SilverSun Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13.4% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 13.8% of SilverSun Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% SilverSun Technologies Inc. -8.18% -15.46% 2.91% -33% -37.14% 5.4%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance while SilverSun Technologies Inc. has 5.4% stronger performance.

Summary

SilverSun Technologies Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company. The company resells enterprise resource planning financial accounting solution that provides various functions related to accounting, including financial reporting, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and inventory management; and offers training, technical support, and professional services. It also publishes and markets MAPADOC, an electronic data interchange software through a network of resellers. In addition, the company resells warehouse management system software, which controls the movement and storage of materials within an operation, and processes the related transactions. Further, it provides customer relationship management and business intelligence solutions. Additionally, the company offers managed network services and business consulting services, such as remote network monitoring, server implementation, support and assistance, operation and maintenance of large central systems, technical design of network infrastructure, technical troubleshooting for large scale problems, and network and server security services, as well as backup, archiving, and storage of data from servers. It serves small and medium-sized businesses that sell services and products to various end users, manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors in the United States. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.