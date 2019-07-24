Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.26 N/A -1.28 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 17 2.35 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rimini Street Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rimini Street Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 32.7% -67.9% Nuance Communications Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Nuance Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Nuance Communications Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Rimini Street Inc. and Nuance Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nuance Communications Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Nuance Communications Inc. is $22, which is potential 33.33% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 42.2% of Rimini Street Inc. shares and 90.8% of Nuance Communications Inc. shares. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Nuance Communications Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -2.02% -7.81% -18.1% -19.06% -24.96% -6.02% Nuance Communications Inc. 5.73% 3.57% 7.07% 1.26% 36.76% 33.86%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -6.02% weaker performance while Nuance Communications Inc. has 33.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Nuance Communications Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

Nuance Communications, Inc. provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enables physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to accurately capture and document patient care in real-time on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions to ensure patient health information is accurately documented, coded, and evaluated; and diagnostic solutions that allows radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports. It also provides Dragon professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers. The Mobile segment provides a portfolio of virtual assistants and connected services built on voice recognition, text-to-speech, natural language understanding, dialog, and text input technologies to automotive manufacturers, device makers, and mobile operators. The Enterprise segment offers OnPremise solutions and services, an automated customer service solution comprising speech recognition, voice biometrics, transcription, text-to-speech, and dialog and analytics products; and OnDemand multichannel cloud, a platform that offers enterprises the ability to implement automatic customer service. The Imaging segment provides MFP Scan automation solutions to offer scanning and document management solutions; MFP Print automation solutions to deliver printing and document management solutions; and PDF and OCR software, a technology that enables the capture, creation, and management of document workflows. The company was formerly known as ScanSoft, Inc. and changed its name to Nuance Communications, Inc. in October 2005. Nuance Communications, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.