Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and its rivals on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rimini Street Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.40% -69.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Rimini Street Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Rimini Street Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.85 2.48 2.66

As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 157.79%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rimini Street Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. had bearish trend while Rimini Street Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Rimini Street Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Rimini Street Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Rimini Street Inc.’s peers beat Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.