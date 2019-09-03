Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of Rimini Street Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rimini Street Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.40% -69.70% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Rimini Street Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Rimini Street Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

Rimini Street Inc. currently has an average target price of $10, suggesting a potential upside of 111.86%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.10%. The analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Rimini Street Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rimini Street Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance while Rimini Street Inc.’s peers have 53.55% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. are 0.5 and 0.5. Competitively, Rimini Street Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rimini Street Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Rimini Street Inc.

Dividends

Rimini Street Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rimini Street Inc.’s competitors beat Rimini Street Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.