Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.21 N/A -1.26 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.00 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rimini Street Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

Rimini Street Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChannelAdvisor Corporation are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. was less bearish than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats Rimini Street Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.