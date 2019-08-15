Rimini Street Inc. (RMNI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) Comparing side by side

Both Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) and BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:BSQR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.20 N/A -1.26 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation 2 0.25 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rimini Street Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Liquidity

0.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Rimini Street Inc. Its rival BSQUARE Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. BSQUARE Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rimini Street Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.8% and 31%. About 8.6% of Rimini Street Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.9% of BSQUARE Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Rimini Street Inc. has stronger performance than BSQUARE Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Rimini Street Inc. beats BSQUARE Corporation.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.