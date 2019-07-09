Rimini Street, Inc. (RMNI) Analysts See $0.04 EPS; Boeing Co (BA) Sentiment Is 0.92

Analysts expect Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) to report $0.04 EPS on August, 8.RMNI’s profit would be $2.61 million giving it 32.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS is correct. It closed at $5.2 lastly. It is down 24.96% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RMNI News: 15/03/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC RMNI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $250 MLN TO $270 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Rimini Street Launches Support for Salesforce Sales Cloud and Salesforce Service Cloud Products; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 06/03/2018 Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Rimini Street Announces Annual Stockholders Meeting Date and Time; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 09/04/2018 – Rimini Street Appoints New South Korea Country Manager; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application; 24/04/2018 – Rimini Street Launches New Solutions that Further Extend the Life and Value of Enterprise Software as a Foundation for

Boeing Co (BA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 625 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 677 sold and decreased their equity positions in Boeing Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 339.40 million shares, down from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Boeing Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 120 to 120 for the same number . Sold All: 76 Reduced: 601 Increased: 459 New Position: 166.

Oakmont Corp holds 21.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company for 399,878 shares. Cypress Funds Llc owns 189,000 shares or 11.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, United Fire Group Inc has 10.64% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The Georgia-based Cacti Asset Management Llc has invested 7.83% in the stock. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc., a California-based fund reported 16,679 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeingâ€™s 6-Month Deliveries Plunge by More Than a Third – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing’s Stock On Cusp Of Steep Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity.

The stock increased 0.31% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $352.22. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 23/04/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: Flynas to launch talks with Boeing and Airbus for wide-body jets; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 14/03/2018 – BOEING – WORK WILL BE PERFORMED UNDER A FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT, WHICH INCLUDES ONGOING MAINTENANCE SUPPORT; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: India’s Jet Airways Orders 75 737 MAX Airplanes; 08/05/2018 – Silver Air’s Boeing Business Jet Ready for Charter; 04/05/2018 – Boeing Says It’s Close to Fixing a Flaw Delaying KC-46 Tanker

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.65 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $198.17 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 20.16 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.