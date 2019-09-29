Rignet (RNET) Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Decreased Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Heartland Advisors Decreased Stake by $1.54 Million

Heartland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc sold 27,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 177,843 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, down from 205,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.39 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Marketing Cloud Analytics Blast through Data Silos and Enable Pinpoint Targeting

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Rignet Inc (RNET) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc sold 514,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.97% . The hedge fund held 317,007 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20 million, down from 831,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Rignet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $154.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 28,283 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q REV. $56.8M, EST. $52.1M (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q REV. $53.8M, EST. $53.1M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IGV) by 88,000 shares to 113,000 shares, valued at $24.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Talend S A by 18,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 246,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (NASDAQ:TREE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold RNET shares while 22 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 2.27% less from 16.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 35 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0% stake. Stephens Invest Group Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 429,863 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Arrowmark Colorado reported 0.23% stake. Amer Group Inc holds 0% or 9,117 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 75,961 shares stake. G2 Partners Limited Liability Company reported 1.01% stake. Boston has 39,376 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Punch Associates Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 746,560 shares. Strs Ohio reported 32,700 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Fincl Bank Of Mellon holds 51,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 257,686 were accumulated by State Street. Bridgeway Cap has 0.01% invested in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 85,409 shares.

