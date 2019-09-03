RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

We will be contrasting the differences between RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 10 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 2 0.56 N/A -0.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see RigNet Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.00% -2.1% -1.5%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Wireless Telecom Group Inc. on the other hand, has 0.41 beta which makes it 59.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for RigNet Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 206.12% and an $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RigNet Inc. and Wireless Telecom Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 26%. About 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Wireless Telecom Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Wireless Telecom Group Inc. 0.65% -2.53% 4.76% -6.67% -21.83% -12.99%

For the past year RigNet Inc. was more bearish than Wireless Telecom Group Inc.

Summary

Wireless Telecom Group Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures radio frequency (RF) and microwave-based products for wireless and advanced communications industries in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Network Solutions, and Test and Measurement. It designs and manufactures a range of RF passive components and integrated subsystems for signal conditioning and distribution in the wireless infrastructure markets, such as distributed antenna systems (DAS), in-building wireless solutions industry, radio base-station market, and medical equipment sector. The companyÂ’s RF passive components and integrated subsystems include neutral host DAS and co-siting combiner solutions, hybrid couplers and hybrid matrices, cross band couplers, attenuators, RF terminations, RF power splitters, and diplexers, as well as RF combiners and broadband combiner trays for in-building DAS deployments. It also offers electronic test and measurement equipment, including power meters, voltmeters, audio and modulation meters, portable passive intermodulation test equipment for field-based testing of cellular transmission signals, and accessory products. In addition, the company provides noise components and instruments that are used as a method to provide wide band signals for telecommunication and defense applications; and as a stable reference standard for instruments and systems, including radar and satellite communications. The company markets its products under the Boonton, Microlab, and Noisecom brands through its in-house sales people, manufacturersÂ’ representatives, and distributors worldwide. Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.