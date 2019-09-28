RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 8 -3.69 12.10M -3.52 0.00 Vislink Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 14.08M -8.70 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates RigNet Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 154,731,457.80% -86.5% -26.9% Vislink Technologies Inc. 1,751,243,781.09% -149.2% -49.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.71 beta means RigNet Inc.’s volatility is 71.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Vislink Technologies Inc. on the other hand, has 1.16 beta which makes it 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Vislink Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Vislink Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both RigNet Inc. and Vislink Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88% and 5.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.3% of Vislink Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Vislink Technologies Inc. 2.68% -31.14% -64.09% -69.74% -82.03% -63.02%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has stronger performance than Vislink Technologies Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.