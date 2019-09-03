RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

As Communication Equipment companies, RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 10 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00 Radware Ltd. 25 4.70 N/A 0.37 70.53

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9% Radware Ltd. 0.00% 4.7% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

RigNet Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Radware Ltd.’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Radware Ltd. are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. Radware Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Radware Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 206.12% and an $24 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

RigNet Inc. and Radware Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88% and 73.3%. 1.7% are RigNet Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of Radware Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Radware Ltd. 5.48% 6.72% 5.73% 10.24% 0.08% 16.16%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while Radware Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber command and control application. It also provides cloud-based emergency response team, attack mitigation, and firewall services; and subscription-based security update and RSA fraud action feed. In addition, the company offers application delivery solutions comprising Alteon NG, an application delivery controller/load balancer for Web, cloud, and mobile based applications; LinkProof NG, a multi-homing and enterprise gateway solution for connectivity of enterprise and cloud-based applications; and FastView, a Web performance optimization and acceleration for end-user devices and browsers. Additionally, it offers APSolute Vision, a management and monitoring tool for companyÂ’s application delivery and application security solutions; application performance monitoring, an end-to-end monitoring solution; and vDirect, service orchestration and automation engine designed for software-defined data centers and clouds. The company sells its products primarily to independent distributors, including value added resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Radware Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.