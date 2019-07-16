RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:PLT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.81 N/A -3.52 0.00 Plantronics Inc. 44 0.86 N/A -1.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Plantronics Inc. 0.00% -19.8% -5.1%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc.’s current beta is 1.59 and it happens to be 59.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Plantronics Inc. has a 1.56 beta and it is 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Plantronics Inc. are 1.5 and 1.3 respectively. Plantronics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Plantronics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of RigNet Inc. is $24, with potential upside of 139.52%. On the other hand, Plantronics Inc.’s potential upside is 130.07% and its average target price is $84. The information presented earlier suggests that RigNet Inc. looks more robust than Plantronics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both RigNet Inc. and Plantronics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 98.76% respectively. RigNet Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. Competitively, Plantronics Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Plantronics Inc. -1.73% -8.54% 0.19% -18.44% -29.47% 42.42%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has -27.29% weaker performance while Plantronics Inc. has 42.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Plantronics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors RigNet Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. Its primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals. The company designs its products for various markets and applications, such as offices and homes, contact centers, mobile phones and smartphones, tablets, computer and gaming, residential, and other specialty applications. Plantronics, Inc. sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, wireless carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and telephony and other service providers. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.