RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

This is a contrast between RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 12 0.81 N/A -3.52 0.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 7 0.77 N/A -0.22 0.00

Demonstrates RigNet Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of RigNet Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Extreme Networks Inc. 0.00% -52.5% -8.2%

Volatility and Risk

RigNet Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Extreme Networks Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Extreme Networks Inc. are 1.2 and 1 respectively. Extreme Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RigNet Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Extreme Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 141.94% for RigNet Inc. with average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

RigNet Inc. and Extreme Networks Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.9% and 81.3%. About 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Extreme Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Extreme Networks Inc. -3.42% -18.72% -17.2% -5.48% -23.62% 1.8%

For the past year RigNet Inc. has -27.29% weaker performance while Extreme Networks Inc. has 1.8% stronger performance.

Summary

RigNet Inc. beats Extreme Networks Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.