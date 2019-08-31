RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

We are contrasting RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 10 0.64 N/A -3.52 0.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 3 0.59 N/A 0.27 11.39

In table 1 we can see RigNet Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RigNet Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0.00% 14.4% 8%

Volatility & Risk

RigNet Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of RigNet Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Ceragon Networks Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Ceragon Networks Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RigNet Inc. and Ceragon Networks Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ceragon Networks Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$24 is RigNet Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 206.12%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88% of RigNet Inc. shares and 21.9% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares. About 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 21.7% of Ceragon Networks Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93% Ceragon Networks Ltd. 8.57% -0.33% -18.28% -31.53% -24.38% -19.58%

For the past year RigNet Inc. was more bearish than Ceragon Networks Ltd.

Summary

Ceragon Networks Ltd. beats RigNet Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice, data, and multimedia services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service providerÂ’s network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 Platform solutions for various short-haul and long-haul applications, including FibeAir IP-20G and IP-20GX, FibeAir IP-20N/IP-20A, FibeAir IP-20C, FibeAir IP-20S, FibeAir IP-20E, FibeAir IP-20C HP, FibeAir IP-20LH, Evolution IP-20 LH, and PointLink. Further, the company provides network management system for managing large scale wireless back haul networks; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, network rollout, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety network operators; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.