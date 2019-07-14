RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

As Communication Equipment companies, RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.81 N/A -3.52 0.00 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.84 N/A -0.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of RigNet Inc. and Boxlight Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us RigNet Inc. and Boxlight Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of RigNet Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. RigNet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

RigNet Inc. and Boxlight Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 141.21% and an $24 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.9% of RigNet Inc. shares and 2.6% of Boxlight Corporation shares. RigNet Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. Comparatively, Boxlight Corporation has 45.72% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83%

For the past year RigNet Inc. had bearish trend while Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

RigNet Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.