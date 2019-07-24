RigNet Inc. (RNET)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

This is a contrast between RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet Inc. 11 0.72 N/A -3.52 0.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.43 N/A -0.15 0.00

Demonstrates RigNet Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet Inc. 0.00% -19.2% -7.3% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

RigNet Inc. has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

RigNet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 0.5 Quick Ratio. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

RigNet Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

RigNet Inc.’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 169.66%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of RigNet Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.2% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of RigNet Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has 14.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RigNet Inc. -5.65% -7.82% -37.27% -48.46% -30.9% -27.29% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.49% -1.59% -15.65% -0.56% 4.97% -14.51%

For the past year RigNet Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.