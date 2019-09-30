RigNet, Inc. (RNET) Forms $7.74 Double Bottom; Glazer Capital Raised Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Stake

Glazer Capital Llc increased Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) stake by 36.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glazer Capital Llc acquired 131,609 shares as Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD)’s stock rose 2.63%. The Glazer Capital Llc holds 495,892 shares with $3.92 million value, up from 364,283 last quarter. Quad / Graphics Inc now has $547.00M valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 325,688 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

RigNet, Inc. (RNET) formed double bottom with $7.43 target or 4.00% below today’s $7.74 share price. RigNet, Inc. (RNET) has $154.56M valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.74. About 28,283 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) has declined 27.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 18/04/2018 – RIGNET INC – ACQUIRED AUTOMATION COMMUNICATIONS ENGINEERING CORP AND SAFETY CONTROLS, INC; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of Intelie Acquisition; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Buys Automation Commun Engineering and Safety Controls; 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 07/05/2018 – RIGNET 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 16C; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 4 investors sold RigNet, Inc. shares while 22 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 2.27% less from 16.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Liability holds 2.39 million shares. Millennium Tvp Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.3% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 27,999 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. 5.00M are held by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Company Lp. Intl accumulated 0% or 9,117 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated invested in 75,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Llc owns 67,097 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc reported 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Boston has invested 0% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Meeder Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) for 902 shares. Punch & Assocs Management has invested 0.63% in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 44,977 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 257,686 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 85,409 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc decreased Trident Acquisitions Corp stake by 298,879 shares to 71,169 valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Monocle Acquisition Corp stake by 115,741 shares and now owns 450,000 shares. Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,263 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Js Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 27,600 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 33,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP reported 54,428 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Inc accumulated 2,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial LP accumulated 88,582 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.92% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 49,925 are owned by Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). D E Shaw Co owns 52,248 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership accumulated 22,238 shares. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.07% or 492,605 shares. S&T National Bank Pa invested 1.42% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Manikay Prns Ltd invested in 281,250 shares or 0.18% of the stock.